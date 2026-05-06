FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A few days before a thrilling show happens above the skies of Fort Lauderdale Beach, U.S. Air Force pilots are offering a preview of what beachgoers can expect.

The pilots of several Air Force Thunderbirds and F-22 Raptors arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ahead of an exciting weekend of aerial performances.

“Fort Lauderdale is one of the greatest shows of the year, so we’re really, really excited. It’s awesome seeing the beach packed and seeing everybody come out here and celebrate America and celebrate all the air dominance we’re gonna bring to the beach,” said Captain Nic le Tourneau of the F-22 Demo Team.

The F-22 Raptor is considered the world’s fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet.

“The aircraft has an uncanny ability to maneuver at will, so a lot of aircraft, you have to trade things off. ‘Do I wanna go faster? Do I wanna turn tighter?’ The Raptor does a fantastic job of balancing all of those things, so the best way I can think to explain it is flying a roller coaster where you get to make your own track,” said Le Tourneau.

The Raptors will join the Thunderbirds as they soar over Fort Lauderdale Beach on May 9 and 10 for the 2026 Air Dot Show.

“Put on a spectacular 36-minute demonstration, consisting of six of these F-16Cs that you see behind us. Each one of them outputting about 29,000 pounds of thrust,” said Lieutenant Colonel Tyler Clark, a Thunderbird pilot.

This year’s show will also feature F-18 Super Hornet Demo Teams.

Officials say beachgoers are in for a treat when they see helicopters performing stunts that look like they come straight from an action film.

“Nine performances total. But they’re quality acts. You’ll see a Red Bull helicopter do some things you could never imagine a helicopter can do, as in flying upside down,” said Chris Dirato with the Air Dot Show.

The USSOCOM Para-Commandos will also be part of the show, featuring current and former U.S special operations personnel who will drop in from thousands of feet above the beach to kick off the exciting event.

The celebration in the sky gives beachgoers an unforgettable way to celebrate America.

If you’re interested in catching the show without the big crowds, you can watch the pilots performing practice runs at noon on Friday.

As for those attending on Saturday and Sunday, traffic is expected to be impacted between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The air show begins at noon on both days.

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