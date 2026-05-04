FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual event is set to soar above Fort Lauderdale beach. The Air Dot Show returns, and this year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining the aerial act.

For two days, the speed and stunts of these airplanes will wow the beachgoers down below.

“You’ll see that the beaches are gonna be packed. If you’re gonna be on the free side of the beach, you should come early and get your spot,” said Chris Dirato with the Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale.

The event, taking place on May 9 and 10, will feature the most advanced fighter jets in the world, including an F-22 Raptor and the Navy’s F-19 Super Hornets Demo Team.

As the jets fly across the sky, pulling nine times the force of gravity, those below are in for a unique treat.

“We’ll have about nine performers in total, but they’re gonna be quality acts,” said Dirato. “You’ll see a Red Bull helicopter do some things you could never imagine a helicopter could do, as in flying upside down.”

The Fort Lauderdale show is one of the eight stops on this year’s tour, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, and Orlando.

The USSOCOM Para-Commandos, filled with current and former U.S special operations personnel, are kicking off the event by dropping in from thousands of feet above.

It will be a celebration in the sky during the United States’ 250th anniversary.

“I think in general air shows are inherently patriotic in nature, so everybody likes to come out and wave the red, white, and blue and see the folks that are protecting our freedom,” said Dirato.

Traffic is expected to be impacted between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the weekend. The air show begins at noon.

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