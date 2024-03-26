FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A female driver of an SUV crashed into a storefront located at a Davie food market.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the business on Davie Boulevard near Southwest 39th Terrace on Tuesday.

The owner of the Dixie Market was stocking merchandise at the time of the collision.

“She was coming, I thought she was gonna park, the only thing is I feel somebody pushed her from the back,” said Hassan Raad.

Raad suffered a minor injury to his leg.

“I’m lucky I’m still alive, that’s the only thing,” said Hassan Raad. ‘Thank God I’m still alive.”

No word if the driver was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

