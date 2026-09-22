PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Local Publix associates are feeding a need and lending a helping hand in their communities.

It’s all part of the company’s “Publix Serves Week.” As part of the program, more than 8,000 workers are volunteering their time at nonprofit organizations focused on hunger relief across South Florida.

Tuesday’s stop saw volunteers lining up at Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park where they assisted in preparing food kits for families and awarded a donation of just over $1 million to the organization.

Organizers say that money will help fund senior meal delivery programs and cold storage expansion efforts.

Volunteers from Publix will continue their work at several other organizations across South Florida throughout the rest of the week.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.