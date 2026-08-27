LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a car rear-ended a bus in Lauderdale Lakes.

The crash happened at North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Officials said six people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

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