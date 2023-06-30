HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people were hospitalized following a three-car crash on the Turnpike.

The incident happened between the Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road exits, near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as rescue crews assisted an injured victim.

Two cars and a white pickup truck were involved in the crash.

Due to the crash, two of the three southbound lanes of the Turnpike have been blocked.

