MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three teenage girls to the hospital after they were struck on Miramar Parkway, leading to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

7News cameras captured Miramar Police officers shutting down the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Douglas Road, Tuesday morning.

7 Drone Force captured a silver Dodge Challenger with significant front end damage.

According to Miramar Police, the girls were walking on the crosswalk at the intersection just after 6 a.m. when the driver of the Challenger hit them while trying to make a left turn. The impact threw one of the young pedestrians in the air.

The driver of the Challenger remained at the scene.

Paramedics with Miramar Fire Rescue transported all three victims to an area hospital. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, though one of them suffered serious injuries.

“What we know right now is we have is we have three kids who were transported to the hospital, ages 15, 16 and 17,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss. “They’re being evaluated right now; nothing seems to be life-threatening.”

Back at the scene, cameras captured a slipper and shoes on the roadway as officers attempt to determine who had the right of way.

“The driver is sayong he had the green light, the young ladies are saying, ‘We had the crossing sign.’ Those things are yet to be determined,” said Moss.

All eastbound lanes of Miramar Parkway and all southbound lanes of Douglas Road remain closed to traffic near the intersection, which is located near a school zone. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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