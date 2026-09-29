FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men were saved at sea by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s marine and harbor patrol officers after their vessel capsized.

Bodycam video shows the three men sitting on top of the flipped boat, which was about two miles offshore of Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale on Monday night.

The men waved their phone flashlights to signal for help.

Officials located the victims and brought them to safety.

None of the men were injured, and their boat was later recovered by sea tow.

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