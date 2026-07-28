FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital following a multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Sunrise Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported three people to a local area hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Officials said several other people were checked out on scene but did not require transport.

As the investigation into the crash continues, crews have closed the express lanes. All regular lanes have since re-opened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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