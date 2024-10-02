COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old woman lost their life after a car slammed through a guard rail and plunged into a canal in Copper City.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., on Griffin Road and Southwest 90th Avenue, Wednesday.

It appeared that the car was traveling west on Griffin Road when it collided with the guard rail and then ended up in a canal.

After receiving reports of the crash, Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene.

According to BSO, a man and a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The woman was driving and the man was in the passenger.

The man was able to free himself and make it out of the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the woman, his girlfriend, was still pinned inside, which prompted an urgent search and rescue by crews.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as BSO’s divers swam through the murky waters, scouring the east and west sides of the bridge. The woman was later found dead inside the car.

“A very tragic and heart breaking situation,” said Carey Codd, BSO Spokesperson.

The mother of the deceased identified her as Caitlynn Heron.

“She was just a beautiful person, she was a hard worker. That was my baby girl,” Heron’s mother said. “That was my youngest daughter.”

7News cameras captured Heron’s mother and sister embracing at the scene as they held each other up during the tragedy. A chaplain was also seen praying with the family.

“She had so many plans for the future,” Heron’s mother said. “She was going to start 2025 off great. She was saving money, paying for her own car, being responsible. She was a beautiful person, and I just pray to God, he’s got his arms around her right now.”

Video also showed the fuel from the car settling on the water’s surface, part of the concrete barrier missing and crumbled pieces of cement blocks.

A heavy-duty tow truck arrived at the scene to pull the car out of the water and retrieve the woman’s body. A diver went into the water and attach a secured cable from the tow truck to the car.

Aerial views from 7Skyforce showed the moments the car was being pulled from the canal and deputies covering the woman’s body with a yellow trap.

There was a substantial amount of damage to the front of the car and crews will have to use the jaws of life tool, among others, to safely remove the body.

Officials are now investigating what led up to the crash.

“They are trying to talk to anyone who might have seen something, try to locate any type of video that might be available to try and piece together the chain of events that led to the car going into the waterway,” Codd said. “Our hearts go out to the family of the young woman who died here today and for all those who know and care about here.”

BSO has not released the identity of the man who was inside the vehicle.

