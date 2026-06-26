FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale that left a bicyclist dead appeared in court.

Don Janea Smith stood in front of Broward County Circuit Judge Corey B. Friedman, Friday morning. The 22-year-old is accused of fatally striking retired Broward teacher Shelley Lewis along the Southeast 17th Street Causeway Bridge, Thursday morning.

“All right, Ms. Smith, good morning. You’re charged with one count failing to stop or remaining and nursing, involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence,” said Friedman.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Smith struck Lewis, who was in the bike lane, just before 7 a.m.

“Someone was just struck by a vehicle,” said a 911 caller. “Someone was bicycling in the bicycle lane, a vehicle hit the person, the person is lying down right now, seemingly unconscious.”

Lewis was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her family told 7News that she was an avid bicyclist and rode to the beach every morning.

High-resolution street surveillance cameras and license plate readers helped detectives track down Smith hours later and put her behind bars.

“A hundred thousand dollard on count one, $1,000 on count two. I am ordering no leaving Broward County, no driving until further notice,” said Friedman. “Prior to her release, she is to surrender her passport.”

If Smith does post bond, she’ll have to give up her driver’s license, passport and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

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