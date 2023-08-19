PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen people were injured after a car careened into a restaurant in Plantation, sending more than half of the victims to the hospital, officials said.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Jacaranda Plaza, located along the 8200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 6:45 p.m., Friday.

One of the injured victims, Angel Soler, described the harrowing moment when the vehicle plowed into Thai Meal restaurant.

“When she first came in, my back was to the glass. I heard a big explosion,” he said. “Everybody went flying, tables went sliding.”

Cellphone video from witnesses captured the red Nissan Altima inside the restaurant, as well as tables and chairs tossed everywhere.

A customer is seen opening the driver’s side door to help the woman who was behind the wheel and who, officials said, hit the gas.

“It was pretty scary,” said Soler.

Soler said he was inside the restaurant with his wife at the time of the crash, and he was inches from getting hit.

“I’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises. I’ve got to go check my leg out,” he said. “The door frame hit me on the side, and I got shoved against the booths.”

According to Plantation Fire Rescue, 20 people suffered injuries.

“Twelve were transported, including two pregnant females,” said a Plantation Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Plantation Police shut down the area and surrounded the restaurant.

The Altima has since been towed away from the scene.

Those who were eating inside have been left to process the chaotic crash.

“You don’t think that something like this is going to happen to you,” said Soler. “You see it in the news, but you never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Just after 10 p.m., 7News cameras captures employees cleaning up the debris inside the restaurant.

Police have not specified what caused the driver to go into the restaurant, as they continue to investigate.

