PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 2-year-old girl to the hospital after she was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the near drowning along the 600 block of Northwest 157th Avenue, just after noon on Tuesday.

Officials with Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said units reponded to a 911 call from the family and administered CPR to the young victim upon arrival.

Paramedics then transported the toddler to Memorial Hospital West. Officials said she was awake and breathing during transport.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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