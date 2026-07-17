WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two people were able to get out of a home that erupted in flames in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to calls of a home garage on fire along the 9300 block of Crestview Circle, just after noon on Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the single-family home, capturing fire crews as they worked on knocking down the flames in the garage.

Officials said the fire was contained to the cars inside the garage, and the flames did not extend into the house.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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