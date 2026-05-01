POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders came to the rescue of a driver involved in a canal crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened near South Palm Aire Drive in Pompano Beach, Friday morning.

Authorities say the driver, an elderly woman, accidentally hit the gas and crashed through a fence before landing in the canal.

Two officers and an off-duty Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captain jumped in to pull her out.

“I saw one deputy jumping in the water, so took my clothes off, jumped in the water, followed him. Another deputy came in with me and broke the window, and then we were able to get the elderly female out of the vehicle and the swimmer back to shore,” said FLFR Captain Keith Costa.

One deputy suffered minor injuries during the rescue.

The driver is expected to be OK.

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