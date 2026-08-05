Police took two men to the hospital following an overnight stabbing in a Fort Lauderdale parking lot.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 500 block of Southeast Ninth Court, at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the men, who know each other, were involved in an altercation when one of them was stabbed and the other was bitten.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported both men to Broward Health Medical Center. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

FLPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.