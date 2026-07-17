NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a child, were arrested in connection to some car crimes in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 19-year-old Jason McDowell, 18-year-old Shamar McDowell and a minor broke into unlocked cars at various places between 2 and 5 a.m.

Investigators said the trio through various apartment complexes, ransacking the vehicles and walking away with sizeable hauls.

Detectives said the men stole everything from wallets and purses to hedge trimmers and leaf blowers.

Officials believe there could be more subjects involved.

As the investigation continues, deputies urge residents to make their car a harder target by locking it, parking it in well-lit areas, removing all personal items from inside and installing an alarm system.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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