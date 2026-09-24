DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were killed after a sports car crashed into a light pole in Davie, leading to lane closures near Nova Southeastern University during rush hour.

7 Drone Force captured the mangled remains of the Corvette involved in the fiery wreck along the 6500 block of Nova Drive, early Thursday morning.

According to Davie Police, fire rescue units responded to the scene of the two-car crash at around 4:45 a.m. to find one the vehicles had burst into flames.

Investigators said the Corvette was traveling eastbound when it hit the pole, causing the car to catch fire and one of the occupants to be ejected.

Joe DeGennaro, who works as a security guard in the area, said he heard the deafening impact.

“I heard a loud bang; I didn’t think anything of it at the time, and then I heard an explosion,” he said. “I came out in the front and looked, and I saw fire across the street.”

DeGennaro said he then heard a second explosion. He ran outside still thinking that a power pole had erupted in flames.

“There’s this big tree way in the back, and when I heard the second explosion, the trees lit up like brighter than lightning,” he said. “I said, ‘Something is definitely wrong here.”

Cellphone video of the immediate aftermath of the wreck captured the Corvette fully engulfed in flames.

The victims inside that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

As the sun rose, the picture of the crash became shockingly clear for DeGennaro.

“There was no way to save anybody, ’cause once [the Corvette blew up], it was over,” said DeGennaro.

The driver of the second vehicle, a BMW, told 7News he was clipped by the Corvette, and his vehicle only sustained minor damage. The motorist said he was trying to get the license plate of the Corvette when it lost control and struck the power pole.

Investigators say speed played a role in the crash. The driver of the Corvette appears to have lost control, struck the pole and the car burst into flames. The man inside the sports car was too badly burned to be immediately identified, police said.

Thomas Butler, who attends school near the scene of the crash, said he was heading to class when he saw the crash scene.

“I just pray for the families of whoever was in there,” he said. “I have no words.”

Florida Power & Light crews were later seen investigating the scene. Officials said 66 customers lost power as a result of the crash.

Officers shut down Nova Drive in both directions between College Avenue and Davie Road, as well as all southbound lanes of College Avenue, while they investigate. However, all roads have since re-opened.

Detectives have not released the victims’ identities, as they continue to investigate.

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