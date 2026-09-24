DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after a car crashed into a light pole in Davie.

7 Drone Force captured the mangled remains of one of the vehicles involved along the 6500 block of Nova Drive, early Thursday morning.

According to Davie Police, fire rescue units responded to the scene of the two-car crash at around 4:45 a.m. to find one the vehicles had burst into flames.

It appears one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound when they hit the pole, causing it to catch fire.

The victims inside that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle involved only sustained minor damage, investigators said.

Florida Power & Light crews were later seen investigating the scene. Officials said 66 customers lost power as a result of the crash.

Officers shut down Nova Drive in both directions between College Avenue and Davie Road, as well as all southbound lanes of College Avenue, while they investigate. The westbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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