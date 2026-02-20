FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, sending two people to the hospital and leaving area residents on edge.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Third Street and 12th Avenue, at around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said he heard shots fired right outside his house.

“I heard about, like, I’d say more than 10 gunshots: seven, seven gunshots, all seven outside the front porch, and I heard like a couple of more rounds go off, and I heard sirens and a whole bunch of people here,” he said.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured victims. Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, there is no word on any arrests.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.