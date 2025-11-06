MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck crash along the Florida Turnpike Extension in Miramar sent two people to the hospital and shut down all but one lane of traffic in both directions about a mile west of University Drive.

7Skyforce hovered above the crash that scattered debris across the roadway, at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the scene of the wreck at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said the truck was carrying a load of sand when it struck a median and overturned, dumping the sand all over the westbound lanes.

The sand ended up filling the rear portion of a sedan seen with considerable damage near the median.

Officuials said one person was extricated from one of the vehicles involved. Paramedics transported this person and another adult to Memorial Regional Hospital as trauma alerts.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes whole crews clean up the roadway.

