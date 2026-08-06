COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on a fire that erupted in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze in the area of 5500 Southwest 97th Terrace.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing smoke coming from the side of the house and crews removing an animal in a crate from the home.

Officials said two golf carts caught on fire next to a home. The smoke from the fire spread into the house.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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