FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children were found safe after being reported missing following a SWAT standoff at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed 5-year-old Leonidas Stevenson and 7-year-old Xena Stevenson are now safe after going missing around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southwest 22nd Avenue.

Authorities believe the children were with their father, Bradley Stevenson.

Earlier Thursday, officers responded to the same address for a domestic-related incident, where family says the father barricaded himself inside the home. That led to the activation of the department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators.

The elder siblings of the two missing children spoke with 7News, saying their parents are going through a divorce and Bradley escaped through the back of the home.

They also said their mother was recently granted emergency custody.

It remains unclear if the father will be charged.

