MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a young woman who was reported missing from Margate.

Detectives said 18-year-old Tehlia Madison Myrie had been last seen leaving her residence along the 6700 block of Northwest Seventh Court on Monday.

Myrie’s family told officers that she said she was taking an Uber to Woodmont Hospital.

Myrie stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and braided black hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a white beanie at the time of her disappearance.

Late Tuesday night, detectives confirmed Myrie was found safe.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.