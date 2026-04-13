HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Community and philanthropic leaders came together at the 13th annual Broward Health Ball on Saturday night.

Hundreds gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for the magical night to support Broward Health.

Attendees were transported to the world of Wicked and enjoyed live entertainment, food, and exciting auctions.

The event recognized Broward Health’s impact on the community.

“Tonight’s event is really to make sure we raise funds for graduate medical education. Broward Health is training the doctors of tomorrow, and you’ll see a lot of that tonight, but the residency and fellowship program are critical to keeping doctors here in South Florida,” said Shane Strum, CEO of Broward Health.

7News’ Alex Miranda served as the emcee and ensured the night was memorable for those who attended.

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