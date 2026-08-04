FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wish came true in Fort Lauderdale for a young teen who’s a big Pokémon fan.

Thirteen-year-old Ty O’Neill, a native of Canada, is in remission after battling cancer.

His dream was to be able to attend a Pokémon card party and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made it happen.

O’Neill got to meet two of his favorite content creators at the Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, where they opened mystery card packs together and looked through the teen’s binder of valuable collectibles.

He also gifted them cards he designed himself, inspired by the duo.

O’Neill also received a variety of Pokémon merchandise, including shirts, hats, and more cards.

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