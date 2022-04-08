HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a brutal lunch-time beat down for a young teenage girl, her mother is demanding something be done after witnesses found her daughter unconscious.

The cafeteria brawl occurred on April 1, when the girl barely dodged the punches inside Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach.

“My daughter was found unconscious from several witnesses,” said mother Christina Neptune. “They said she laid there lifeless.”

Neptune shared various cell phone videos with 7News of the moment she said other kids attacked her daughter.

“In the video, you see her brother jumped in the video to help as a barricade to prevent them hitting her while she … was unconscious,” said Neptune.

She said her 13-year-old daughter now suffers from severe headaches and is recovering from a hairline fracture to her leg.

“I’m just sitting there on the ground, like what is going on. I don’t know what happened,” said Neptune’s daughter.

She hasn’t returned to school since then, and her family said the incident has truly impacted them.

“I hope that they have like, you know, better staff in the school to actually watch over the children and have better security and better eyes around the school so like any situation like that happens you know they are right there,” said Neptune’s daughter.

Hallandale Beach Police detectives have investigated the brawl and so far no one has been arrested.

Broward County School District representatives told 7News, school staff responded immediately and intervened.

They added in a statement, reading in part, “The students responsible for the altercation received appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the code of student conduct. School leadership remains in communication with the students’ families.”

“I don’t want anybody else going through whatever I went through,” said Neptune’s daughter.

Neptune wants more done at the school so an incident like this doesn’t repeat.

“People have to be held accountable. They have to be held accountable. When you send your child to school, you’re expecting your child to be in a safe place,” she said.

District officials said their team and school staff take safety seriously.

The family said they want to go to therapy to help them get through what had happened.

