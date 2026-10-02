FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of graduating students are ready to enter the solar power workforce in South Florida.

Twelve students became the first graduating class from Goodwill South Florida’s new solar installation training program in Fort Lauderdale, Friday morning.

The four-week, no-cost program prepares participants for entry-level careers in solar installation through hands-on experience, leaving them with industry-recognized credentials and a guaranteed job interview.

“Main reason, you’re looking at it right here, secondly, I’m a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to physical labor, so this was just something to add to my belt, something that I knew I wasn’t familiar with but I wanted to get familiar with,” James, one of the graduates, said.

The organization’s director of workforce development says the program is available to everybody who is work-ready and willing to learn.

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