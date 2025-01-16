HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Shark sightings aren’t out of the ordinary in South Florida, but a 10-foot shark spotted off the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood was too close for comfort for some residents.

The shark was spotted cruising around North Lake Thursday morning.

The lake is connected to the ocean, the water is brackish, and tons of wildlife appear to be thriving there.

Most residents in the area seem to think it’s a Mako, but a shark this big has the neighborhood talking.

“I’ve seen dolphins. I haven’t seen much else though,” said Mary Beth Minton, who lives nearby.

“Never a shark?” asked 7New’s Brandon Beyer.

“Never. Ever,” Minton replied.

The shark seems to favor this area because he is sticking around and hasn’t gone elsewhere, although this abnormal behavior has cause for concern.

7News reporter Brandon Beyer found the fish not too far from where it was first seen.

It even popped its head up at one point, showing off its triangular teeth.

Experts, like Dr. Mamood Shiv-Jeee, a marine scientist at Nova Southeastern University, said something is off with this shark.

“If it is a Mako, this would be very unusual,” he said.

He added that Makos aren’t typically found in this kind of area.

“This is completely unusual. For them to be this close to shore, there’s no business for them this close to shore,” said Shiv-Jeee.

But residents said the shark had been hanging in the waterway for a few days.

“He’s not going anywhere. He keeps coming back. This morning back down and he’s coming back up again,” said one resident.

Others said they wouldn’t swim in the lake with the shark inside.

“Would you swim in here after that?” asked Beyer

“No thank you, but I was hoping I would see manatees instead,” said a woman.

But another resident is open to the idea of kayaking, despite the shark’s mouth being full of teeth.

“I don’t mind kayaking around them. I don’t swim, it’s just he’s rather large, that’s the only concerning part,” said another resident.

Even though Makos are one of the fastest sharks in the ocean, the one spotted in Hollywood is just cruising. He seems to be out of his element and moving slowly.

It’s another cause of concern for Shiv-Jeee.

“So if it’s a Mako, there is something wrong with this animal. It is either because it is lost, it should not be anywhere close to where it is right now,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.