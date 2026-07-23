MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Margate that left one person dead and led officers to temporarily close a major roadway to traffic.

Margate Police units responded to the scene of the overnight crash along Atlantic Boulevard, near State Road 7, at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp in the middle of the roadway, as well as officers combing for clues.

Officers shut down Atlantic Boulevard near the intersection with Lakewood Circle while they conducted their investigation. It has since reopened to traffic.

Detectives have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding this incident or specified whether or not they have located the driver involved. 7News has reached out to police for more information.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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