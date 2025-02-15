PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and five others were taken to the hospital following a violent crash in Pembroke Pines that resulted in hours-long lane closures, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Dykes Road and Northwest 12th Street, just outside of the Royal Bay neighborhood, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash along the northbound lanes.

“I got a couple of notifications, like, on the Ring app and stuff. I heard there was a big accident there on Dykes,” said area resident Ray Garcia.

First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Officers shut down all southbound lanes of Northwest 160th Avenue between Pines Boulevard and Sheridan Street. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Due to the multiple closures, area residents have been unable to get to their homes. Garcia was among them.

“I just came from a flight, just got here, I got my suitcases, and they wouldn’t let me in, so I guess I’m just kind of waiting out here until everything passes,” said Garcia.

Police did not provide any details about the victims’ ages, as they continue to investigate.

