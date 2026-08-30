DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a driver came to a smashing stop against a home in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home near the 1300 block of West Dania Beach Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

7News cameras captured a massive hole from the impact in the front of the home.

Deputies said upon arrival, they learned the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot, leaving an injured passenger behind.

Paramedics rushed the female passenger to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Soon after, investigators learned that the driver had returned to the scene acting as an observer. Detectives quickly approached the subject and took them into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is now underway into what led up to the crash.

The building department was notified to inspect the home and see if it’s still livable.

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