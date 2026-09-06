FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was hospitalized and multiple people were detained by Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers after a shooting following the breakup of a fight.

The incident happened on Southwest Third Avenue, near Southwest Second Street early Sunday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers were in the area to stop a fight when they heard a gunshot.

Officers quickly detained multiple people and recovered a firearm at the scene. Afterward, a man arrived at Plantation General Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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