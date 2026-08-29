FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one person hospitalized in serious condition.

The incident happened near the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street early Saturday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

FLPD officials said that the victim is a 15-year-old girl, who is expected to survive.

A family member shared what she saw at the scene.

“And her and her friends came out the door, and the next thing they know was pow pow pow. And I got a phone call and I went in, and she was laying on the floor surrounded by blood,” she said.

Cameras captured police at the scene, with the area blocked off by crime scene tape and police vehicles.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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