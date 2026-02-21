HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle collision caused a major pile-up at the southbound exit near Hollywood Boulevard on the Florida Turnpike Saturday morning.

First responders arrived on the scene and took one victim to the hospital.

Hollywood Fire Rescue stated that one person was declared deceased on scene.

Cameras captured backed up traffic on the outer lanes as police and first responders worked on the affected lanes of the incident.

Drivers are advised to plan accordingly and take a different route.

Police are investigating on how the crash occurred.

