SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash in a Sunrise neighborhood sent one person to the hospital and left a gaping hole in the home that was impacted.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northwest 63rd Avenue and 12th Street, just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Sunrise Police, a car careened into a home, hitting an enclosed carport attached to the residence.

Detectives said the victim was inside the carport at the time and was struck by the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with a gead injury. Investigators said the victim was conscious and breathing during transport.

Back at the scene, cameras captured the massive hole at the property and people cleaning up debris.

Police have not specified whether the driver involved remained at the scene, as they continue to investigate.

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