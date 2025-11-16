POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument over money escalated into a stabbing, sending one man to a local hospital in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say the dispute occurred near the 500 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Deputies say two men were arguing over money when one of them stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

The suspect stabber has not been arrested.

