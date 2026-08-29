FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, according to Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating, and are encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to contact them immediately.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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