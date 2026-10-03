WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead a traffic crash in West Park, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident happened on Southwest 23rd Street and 56th Avenue on Friday night.

BSO said that deputies responded to a report of an adult male lying on the road with injuries.

However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and preliminary investigation revealed that the man was struck by a vehicle.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence with investigators and multiple police vehicles, and the area blocked off by crime scene tape.

The BSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

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