SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two people were hospitalized after a crash near a power pole in Sunrise.

The incident happened at 2500 North University Drive.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue officials, the 3 occupants were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Sunrise police later said that one of the injured people, an adult man, was pronounced deceased.

The crash damaged the power pole and temporarily shut off electricity to thousands of residents.

Fire rescue officials also said that power has been restored to the area, and that the road has been reopened.

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