OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway has left a person dead and another one injured.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the area near Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise, early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a sedan was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when it crashed with an oncoming 18-wheeler truck.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews worked to extract the victim’s body from one of the vehicles.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes were shut down for many hours, but have since reopened.

An investigation is now underway into what led up to the fatal crash.

