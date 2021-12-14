FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s decision day for one Broward teacher’s future after a mask dispute.

John C. Alvarez, a science teacher at Piper High School in Sunrise, is facing termination after refusing to wear a face mask on campus before the mandate was lifted.

In November, the Broward County School Board made masks optional but officials said the 57-year-old violated the policy while it was still in place.

The school board is set to make a decision on his employment, Tuesday morning.

