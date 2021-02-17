Authorities search Anne Kolb Nature Center for evidence missing 21-year-old was in the area

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are currently searching around the Anne Kolb Nature Center, looking for evidence to help in their search for a missing 21-year-old from Hollywood.

Hollywood Police, with the assistance of Broward Sheriff’s Office, are searching the park on Sheridan Street, just west of Hollywood Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

They are looking for evidence that Noemi Bolivar was in the area.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the large park where officers and deputies could be seen in yellow vests searching in a wooded area.

Last Thursday, the 21-year-old left her home in Hollywood at around 4 p.m. to take a bus to the park to go for a walk.

“She sent pictures to her friends from the park, so we know she made it safely there,” said her mother Marycell Bolivar.

But that was the last time anyone heard from her.

Police said her phone pinged a few hours later at a nearby Hollywood Beach, but there was no sign of her there either.

Her father has since been conducting his own search each day in hopes of finding the 21-year-old.

Bolivar stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a striped white and black shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Bolivar’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357. Her family and her church are planning to offer a reward.

