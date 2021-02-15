Police search for missing 21-year-old out of Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Hollywood.
Noemi Bolivar, 21, left her home in Hollywood at around 4 p.m. on Thursday to go for a walk.
According to police, she was last seen at around 6 p.m. that same day at Anne Kolb Nature Center Park near Hollywood Beach.
Bolivar stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a striped white and black shirt and jean bermuda shorts.
Anyone with information on Bolivar’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.