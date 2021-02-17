Father continues his own search for missing daughter in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been almost a week since Noemi Bolivar was last seen and her father will not give up his search for her.

On Tuesday, her father, Jose Bolivar, spent another day searching the city for her.

Last Thursday, the 21-year-old left her home in Hollywood at around 4 p.m. to take a bus to Anne Kolb Nature Center to go for a walk.

“She sent pictures to her friends from the park, so we know she made it safely there,” said her mother Marycell Bolivar.

But that was the last time anyone heard from her.

Police said her phone pinged a few hours later at a nearby Hollywood Beach, but there was no sign of her there either.

Her father said he is grateful for the outpouring of help the family has received in the days since.

“All the help that I’m getting from my friends, neighbors and the members of my church, it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s amazing how they’re really involved in this search.”

Bolivar stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

The 21-year-old was last seen wearing a striped white and black shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Bolivar’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357. Her family and her church are planning to offer a reward.

