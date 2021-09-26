MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens.

Investigators said five vehicles were involved in the collision along Northwest 183rd Street and 38th Court at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

Those who live nearby said they are still shaken up and in disbelief.

“Extremely shocking and I’m a nurse,” said Evelyn McCormes, who heard the crash.

“Bodies in the street, at least four of them,” said McCormes. “Cars turned over up against the tree, streets blocked off. I could not believe it.”

Cellphone video captured the aftermath.

“Oh my God, it sounded very scary,” said Charlie Eason, who heard the crash.

Eason said the crash woke him up.

“A truck turned over right there, a car over there, a car over there, a car over there and a car way over there. It’s crazy,” he said.

Eason said he found one deceased victim on his driveway.

“I’ve been living here since 1970. I’ve never seen nothing like this,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported five victims to local hospitals in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

