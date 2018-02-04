DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Archbishop Thomas Wenski led a ride across Miami-Dade County for an important cause, Sunday.

The Miami archbishop joined some kindhearted bikers for the 2018 Archbishop’s Motorcycle Ride. They raised money to help combat addiction.

“This is a fundraiser to benefit St. Luke’s Patient Addiction Recovery Center, which is a work of Catholic Charities,” said Wenski. “It works with people that are dealing with difficulties with substance abuse, alcohol or drugs.”

The day began with an early Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located on Northwest 25th Street and 11th Avenue in Doral. The bikers then took off on a 31-mile ride to Peterson’s Harley-Davidson of Miami.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.