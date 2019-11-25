911 call released in Coral Springs fatal shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The initial 911 call placed by a woman who allegedly shot and killed a younger woman in Coral Springs has been released.
Fifty-one-year-old Yvonne Serrano was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with the death of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares.
According to Coral Springs Police, they received a 911 call from Serrano claiming there was a dead woman in her driveway.
On Monday, authorities released the call around the same time Serrano appeared before a judge was ordered to be held without bond.
Dispatcher: “What city?”
Yvonne Serrano: “Coral Springs.”
Dispatcher: “OK. What’s going on there?”
Yvonne Serrano: “I don’t know. I just walked out and there’s a car in my driveway with a dead body.”
Dispatcher: “With what?”
Yvonne Serrano: “A dead body.”
Dispatcher: “A dead body?”
Yvonne Serrano: “Yes, like a shot something.”
Dispatcher: “OK. How do you know that they’re dead?”
Yvonne Serrano: “Because I just walk up and see it.”
Responding officers made their way to her home along the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Drive in Maplewood Isles, just west of University Drive, just before 6 a.m., Saturday.
Investigators said Tabares lay dead from a gunshot wound to the forehead for hours.
After further investigation, detectives determined it was Serrano who shot and killed the victim.
“The suspect did shoot our victim and then called police a little while later advising she didn’t know who she was,” said Coral Springs Police Sgt. Carla Kmiotek.
Serrano told detectives she didn’t know Tabares, but they quickly discovered the women were friends who worked out together.
“They had actually been together at a gym function in World of Beer in Coconut Creek, and our victim had given her a ride home,” said Kmiotek.
According to the arrest report, after Tabares gave Serrano a lift home, Serrano shot and killed her. She told detectives she has a concealed weapons permit and brought her gun to World of Beer with her that night.
Investigators said she changed her story multiple times and that she doesn’t remember any of it.
Police were able to locate the handgun inside of Serrano’s home with human blood on it. According to the arrest report, she also washed her shirt from the night before by the time officers responded to her 911 call.
There was doorbell camera set up outside of her home, but investigators said all videos before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday were deleted.
Serrano has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
