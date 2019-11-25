911 call released in Coral Springs fatal shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The initial 911 call placed by a woman who allegedly shot and killed a younger woman in Coral Springs has been released.

Fifty-one-year-old Yvonne Serrano was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with the death of 21-year-old Daniela Tabares.

According to Coral Springs Police, they received a 911 call from Serrano claiming there was a dead woman in her driveway.

On Monday, authorities released the call around the same time Serrano appeared before a judge was ordered to be held without bond.

Dispatcher: “What city?”

Yvonne Serrano: “Coral Springs.”

Dispatcher: “OK. What’s going on there?”

Yvonne Serrano: “I don’t know. I just walked out and there’s a car in my driveway with a dead body.”

Dispatcher: “With what?”

Yvonne Serrano: “A dead body.”

Dispatcher: “A dead body?”

Yvonne Serrano: “Yes, like a shot something.”

Dispatcher: “OK. How do you know that they’re dead?”

Yvonne Serrano: “Because I just walk up and see it.”

Responding officers made their way to her home along the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Drive in Maplewood Isles, just west of University Drive, just before 6 a.m., Saturday.