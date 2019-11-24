Woman arrested, charged in Coral Springs fatal shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a younger woman in a Coral Springs neighborhood.

According to Coral Springs Police, they received a 911 call from a woman claiming there was a dead woman was in her driveway.

Officers responded to the scene along the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Drive in Maplewood Isles, just west of University Drive, just before 6 a.m., Saturday.

“They did find a deceased 21-year-old female from what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” said Coral Springs Police Sgt. Carla Kmiotek.

Investigators said the victim lay dead from a gunshot wound to the forehead for hours. According to the arrest report, “The driver’s side door was open and the victim’s right foot was still inside the vehicle.”

She was later identified as 21-year-old Daniela Tabares.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed the scene from the time it began until Saturday night.

Detectives determined it was the 911 caller who had shot and killed the victim.

“It was discovered that she was our suspect,” said Kmiotek.

The caller, identified as 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The suspect told detectives she didn’t know Tabares, but they quickly pieced together that the women were quite familiar with one another.

“They had actually been together at a gym function in World of Beer in Coconut Creek, and our victim had given her a ride home,” said Kmiotek.

Police said, after Tabares have Serrano a lift home following a night out of drinking, Serrano shot and killed her.

The motive remains a mystery, but Serrano told police she doesn’t remember any of it.

“The suspect did shoot our victim and then called police a little while later advising she didn’t know who she was,” said Kmiotek.

Meanwhile, Tabares’ friends and family are grieving her loss, struggling to make sense of the seemingly senseless shooting that took their loved one.

“The victim is a very nice young man, and it’s just really terrible that this happened,” said Kmiotek.

Serrano also told detectives she has a concealed weapons permit and brought her gun to World of Beer with her that night.

She is being held at the Broward County Jail and did not appear in bond court on Sunday

Police have reviewed surveillance video and continue to investigate to determine a motive. They urge anyone with information to contact Coral Springs Police Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-356-1262 or frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

