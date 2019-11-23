Police investigate woman’s ‘suspicious’ death in Coral Springs neighborhood

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Coral Springs neighborhood.

Coral Springs Police units responded to the scene in the Ramblewood community, just west of University Drive, at around 6 a.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed the scene from the time it began until Saturday night.

Investigators said the woman’s body was found in or around a home and described the death as “suspicious.”

Police have not provided further details, as questions swirl about the woman’s identity, as well as how and why she was killed.

Detectives also have not specified whether or not there is still a threat to the community or if there have made any arrests, as they continue to investigate.

